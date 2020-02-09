VICTORIA -- A Valentine's Day tradition had couples from all over Vancouver Island flocking to Saanich on Saturday.

Those participating in the 22nd annual Valentine Couples' Birdathon woke up bright and early to spend the morning spotting as many species of birds as they could in just six hours.

“Mostly it’s fun, and it’s an excuse for birding couples to get out and enjoy six hours of birding,” said organizer Alan MacLeod.

Duos paid $10 to participate, with all of the funds raised going towards the Victoria Natural History Society. After being out in the wild, the couples returned to the Swan Lake Nature Centre to discuss what everyone was able to find and award a winner.

“It was good, we exceeded our expectations,” said Courtney Cameron. “We get to bird together and we are both a little competitive.”

One couple, who has been partaking in the competition for 11 years, said the event is a challenge that shows you how good – or bad – your birding is.

“Just plain walking can be kind of boring … so it gives you something to do,” said Dave Lynn.

Lynn said he’s been lucky to have a talented partner to teach him how to spot birds.

“I am learning birding by osmosis, by driving and coming along,” he said.

At the end of the day, the winning couple has their names engraved on the trophy.