VICTORIA -- Ghosts, ghouls and goblins rejoice! Halloween may look different this year, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had.

Despite Halloween being different this year, that hasn’t stopped people from putting together some truly spectacular Halloween displays.

Like this one in Mill Bay, featuring a spooky, yet sweet, tribute to Dr. Bonnie Henry and all frontline and essential workers.

Get your bubble together and go check out some awesome decorations, from Mill Bay to Oak Bay. The displays range from witches to creatures to 12-foot skeletons.

Please be smart when you go to visit these places. Either stay in your vehicle or be sure to wear a mask, sanitize and keep at least a zombie’s length from anyone outside of your bubble. And please respect the displays and the neighbourhoods that they’re in. Go during a reasonable time and keep the noise to a reasonable level.

If you know of any more locations we’ve missed from our map, feel free to DM us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter at Virgin Radio Victoria. Or, text the radio station at 107-300 (Standard message and data rates may apply.)

Check out this fully interactive map of all of the amazing Halloween decorations you can check out during the HalloWeek!

Happy Halloween and happy Hallow-looking this spooky season from all of us at 107.3 Virgin Radio.

Follow this link to open the map in a new window. Anywhere you see a pumpkin on the map, that’s where a fun Halloween display is located!