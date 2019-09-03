Lost West Shore hiker found hours after ignoring directions of 911 dispatcher
The lost hiker was finally located at 3 a.m. Sunday in Thetis Lake Regional Park. (CTV Vancouver Island)
News staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 11:20AM PDT
A hiker lost in Thetis Lake Regional Park was finally found over the weekend, hours after confounding search efforts by ignoring the instructions of a 911 dispatcher, according to police.
The hiker phoned the emergency line at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, telling rescuers they had lost their way in the park after sunset.
The West Shore RCMP say the 911 dispatcher told the hiker to stay put as help was being sent to their location. However, police say the hiker ignored that direction and kept wandering in the park.
The Mounties and Metchosin Search and Rescue attended the park and police used phone-tracing technology to try to pinpoint the hiker's location. The task was long and difficult because the hiker continued to move throughout the park, police said Tuesday.
The lost hiker was finally located at 3 a.m. Sunday.
The West Shore RCMP are reminding anyone who calls 911 to obey the instructions of the dispatcher
"Significant efforts were put into locating this lost hiker and the process would undoubtedly been easier had the hiker stayed put," said RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar.