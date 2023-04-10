Long waits still expected as B.C. introduces free prescription contraception

While B.C. is 10 days into its new free prescription contraception program, a Nanaimo doctor says it may be months until some people can access it.

Nanaimo physician Dr. Ana Armas owns a women's health clinic and has often covered the cost of contraceptives for her patients.

"I’ve paid for so many IUDs in my life and I don’t have to pay for that anymore," she told CTV News on Monday.

While she's pleased that the program is now up and running, she says it could be months before some people get to take part in it.

The waitlist at her clinic is eight months long, though the province says it plans to allow pharmacists to be able to prescribe contraceptives later this year.

"The access here to the doctor that can prescribe it or insert it or manage it is still going to be your main issue," said Armas.

Despite B.C.'s doctor shortage, Armas is feeling positive about the progress that the province is making.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is tracking how much uptake the program is getting, and will have data to share on the matter in a few months.

Vancouver Island woman Yukari Peerless still remembers the sting of embarrassment when, years ago, she had to tell a doctor that she couldn't afford her contraception.

"Is it going to be food or is it going to be the birth control pill? Of course, it’s going to be food, right? Or childcare," she said.

While Peerless can afford it now, she doesn't have to. Just last week, she went to a pharmacist to pick up a prescription of birth control pills.

"And I said, 'I heard this is free now. Is that true?' And [the pharmacist] said, 'Ya, isn't that great?'" said Peerless.

It's estimated that she'll save more than $100 a year because of the free contraception program.

Peerless hopes some day that the new program will expand beyond B.C.

"I would really love all over Canada to be covered," she said.