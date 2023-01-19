Long-awaited cell service between Sooke, Port Renfrew expected this spring
Long-awaited cellular service between Sooke and Port Renfrew, B.C., will be fully operational by the spring, according to Rogers Communications.
The dead zone along a 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 14 on southwestern Vancouver Island has long been a source of frustration for residents and visitors alike.
In a statement this week, Rogers Communications said five of its seven new cellular towers are now in service along the highway, providing coverage between Sooke and Minute Creek, just west of Sombrio Beach.
Construction is underway on the remaining two sites. Once complete this spring, the company says residents, workers and outdoor enthusiasts in the region will have access to its 5G network.
"We are proud to light up service along this stretch of Highway 14 as we work to improve wireless connectivity for drivers and emergency responders," said Ron McKenzie, the company's chief technology and information officer.
"This is an important milestone as we continue investing in Western Canada to provide more seamless high-speed connectivity to fuel economic development in local Indigenous, remote and rural communities," he added.
The cell service upgrade was funded in part by a $4.9-million investment by the B.C. government to expand cellular infrastructure In remote regions of the province.
"Knowing there is reliable cellular service along our highways makes driving safer and more relaxing for commercial and recreational travellers alike," said B.C. Citizens’ Services Minister Lisa Beare in a statement.
"With five towers complete and live, people can have a bit more peace of mind while they travel on Highway 14, and we look forward to marking the completion of all seven towers."
