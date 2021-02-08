VICTORIA -- Firefighters are responding to a rollover crash on Highway 1 in the Langford area on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near the intersection of the West Shore Parkway.

At approximately 2:25 p.m., Langford Fire Rescue said that it was still at the scene responding to the call.

“West Shore RCMP, Langford Fire Rescue and our crews are on site assessing (the) situation,” said Emcom Services in a social media post.

Traffic has slowed in the area, but one northbound lane remains open for drivers.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., DriveBC said that the right lane of the highway was still blocked and that “heavy congestion” was expected in the area.

The Sooke School District says that school buses will likely be delayed in Langford and Colwood on Monday due to the crash. Other communities in the West Shore may also be affected.

“Parents, please expect delays for drop offs,” said the school district in a social media post. “One lane is now open, but traffic is slow in and out of our bus yard and (in the) West Shore.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.