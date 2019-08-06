

CTV Vancouver Island





A logging-truck crash shut down the Island Highway near Campbell River Tuesday morning.

Drive BC said the crash occurred at Barge Terminal Road about eight kilometres north of Campbell River.

Initial reports placed the crash south of Campbell River, but Drive BC later confirmed it happened north of the town.

Police said the truck was heading northbound when it came around a corner and its load started to shift.

The truck fell onto its side and most of the logs ended up in the bush, according to police. The driver was uninjured.

The highway was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic briefly, but was shut down both ways again around noon as crews tried to right the truck.

Diesel spilled onto the highway during the crash.

Police say they're looking at speed and a possible unsecured load as factors.