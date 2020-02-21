VICTORIA -- A lockdown at a Nanaimo high school has been lifted, Mounties confirmed Friday afternoon.

They said the lockdown was issued "out of an abundance of caution only," after police received information that "elevated the risk assessment."

Mounties say a hold-and-secure order was issued Friday morning at Dover Bay Secondary School due to an unspecified threat directed at the school and students.

The order also applies to McGirr Elementary School due to its proximity to the high school, police said in a tweet Friday.

Vehicle traffic is being stopped by police at Turner Road and Hammond Bay Road.

RCMP officers armed with rifles are currently on the streets near the schools.

"The decision to place additional police officers at both facilities is not taken lightly and was done after consulting with senior management of the Nanaimo and District School Board," said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien in a statement.

"The safety and security of staff and students at both facilities is paramount and the officers will remain in place and visible, until the situation has been resolved."

At 11:20 a.m., the Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district said it was business-as-usual inside the schools, but no one was allowed in or out of the buildings.

That would have changed inside Dover Bay when the lockdown began. According to the school district, a lockdown is "used in response to an armed or dangerous assailant within the school."

During a lockdown, normal activities inside the school cease, pending police response. People inside the building gather quickly in a secure room, close and secure doors, turn off lights and get out of sight.

This is a developing story. More to come…