VICTORIA -- Provincial health officials will provide a live update on COVID-19 cases in B.C. at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The daily briefing, hosted by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, will be livestreamed here and on CTV News Vancouver Island.

On Monday, Dr. Henry announced that confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Island Health region had surpassed 100, to a total of 102.

In total, over the 48 hours between Saturday and Monday, B.C. saw 52 new cases of the virus and five additional deaths.

As of Monday, B.C.’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1,699 while the province’s death toll reached 86.

Meanwhile, 104 people were in hospital for treatment of the virus, 49 of which required critical care.

At the same time, a total of 1,039 people in B.C. have fully recovered from COVID-19.

While modelling suggests that B.C. has begun flattening the curve of transmission of COVID-19, health officials continue to call for British Columbians to adhere to provincial health orders, like physical distancing and self-isolation.

Dr. Henry says that some restrictions could be lifted as early as mid-May, but only if the province continues to see a decline in coronavirus cases.

As of Monday, there were 705 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Fraser Health region, 700 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, and 153 cases in the Interior Health region.

Meanwhile, Island Health had recorded a total of 102 coronavirus cases, while the Northern Health region saw 39.