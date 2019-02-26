

CTV Vancouver Island





A purr-fect event for cat lovers is coming to Victoria.

Cat Video Fest 2019 was created after a group of feline fans pawed through countless hours of internet videos, compiling 70 minutes of the most compelling cat content.

It's the first time the production will be screened in Victoria, and staff say you can expect lots of surprises – and possibly a visit from some furry friends.

"On March 15th, you can come to this one-night event and indulge in one of the most joyous activities known to man: watching cats on the screen being silly, being hilarious, and sometimes just being purely weird," said organizer Kinga Binkowska.

Cat Video Fest screens at the Vic Theatre on March 15.

Tickets are $12 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local Cat's Cradle Animal Rescue.