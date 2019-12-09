Liberals to release fiscal update before Christmas, Morneau says
Minister of Finance Bill Morneau and Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance Mona Fortier make an announcement on lowering taxes for the middle class in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA - Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the government will provide an update on federal finances before Christmas.
Morneau is introducing legislation today to provide a tax break for anyone earning under $147,000 a year.
But he also says the fall report on Ottawa's fiscal status come within the next two weeks.
Over the weekend, the Conservatives called on Morneau to provide a fiscal update immediately as economic concerns mount following a poor jobs report late last week.
The tax cut fulfills a Liberal election promise to make the first $15,000 of income tax-free for most Canadians.
Morneau says the change will be implemented over the next four years and will save the average Canadian family $585 a year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.