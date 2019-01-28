

CTV Vancouver Island





With just two days to go until a high-stakes byelection in Nanaimo, the BC Liberals are leading the NDP in support, a newly released poll says.

National polling form Mainstreet Research conducted a survey of "decided and leaning" voters in Nanaimo that found 44.7 per cent support for the Liberals, while the NDP trailed with 32.2 per cent support.

“No matter what angle we look at it, the BC Liberals are ahead of the BC NDP in Nanaimo with the vote to be held on Wednesday,” Mainstreet Research President and CEO Quito Maggi said in a news release. “No matter if we ask for party names or candidate names, the BC Liberals are leading.”

The poll suggests that the Greens have 13.7 per cent support among decided and leaning voters, while the BC Conservatives have seven per cent.

It also asked respondents which candidate they would vote for. Liberal candidate Tony Harris received 43.5 per cent support and the NDP's Sheila Malcolmson had 35 per cent.

The Nanaimo byelection is critical for the governing NDP, which holds a slim minority in the legislature thanks to an alliance with the Greens.

If the Liberals win the seat that previously belonged to New Democrat Leonard Krog, it would give them 43 seats in the legislature. That would tie the party with the 43 seats held by the NDP-Green alliance, and could possibly trigger an early provincial election.

The poll, which surveyed 753 Nanaimo residents between Jan. 23-24, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.54 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Read the full poll results below: