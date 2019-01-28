

Andy Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





Armed with a pair of gloves and plastic bags, two Nanaimo men have started a non-profit organization to clean up abandoned homeless camps and illegal dump sites.

"We got sick of seeing all these abandoned homeless camps everywhere and illegal dump sites,” said Les Girard of Van Isle Clean Team. Girard, along with his friend Jeff Callaghan, started cleaning up sites two weeks ago in Nanaimo.

On Monday morning, they spent their fifth day cleaning up an abandoned homeless camp in Nanaimo’s south end, just off the old E&N railway tracks.

"We’ve pulled a good probably 200 bags so far and we’ve still got a whole bunch more to come out of there," Girard said.

The most alarming find is the amount of discarded needles being collected, according to Girard.

"We’ve found some that are still half loaded with whatever is in them,” he said. "Some with blood in them."

Southern Rail of Vancouver Island is helping clean up the site.

Girard said he'd like to see more collaboration in the future, with different organizations stepping forward to help fix the problem.

"It shouldn’t be about whose area it is or whose jurisdiction it is. It’s our community and it’s our island," he said. "Instead of passing it off let’s team up, let’s clean up and let’s take our island back."

The Van Isle Clean Team has been getting financial support from the community to dump the large amounts of garbage they have cleaned up already. However, they are in need of supplies such as fuel, disposal needle boxes, gloves and plastic bags.

Anyone who would like to donate can visit the Clean Team's Facebook page.