

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





The G.R. Pearkes Recreation Centre in Saanich was closed Friday after a broken water pipe flooded parts of the building overnight.

Piles of debris could be seen in the entryway to the adjacent Saanich Centennial Branch library.

The floor of the library appeared heavily damaged and cleanup crews were working inside the library Friday morning.

Saanich district staff say the library is expected to remain closed for at least three weeks.

No books or district archives were damaged in the flood, but the archives are being moved as a precaution.

Residents are asked not to return borrowed materials to the library branch and will be given extensions on their loans.

Approximately 50 children participating in a Capital City Hockey Development camp were told to stay home Friday.

"At this point in the day, crews are still assessing the damage," said Saanich spokesperson Megan Catalano.

The pipe break occurred in the library's mechanical room and the water supply to the building has been shut off, according to the district.