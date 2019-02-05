

B.C.'s capital is another step closer to having legal dispensaries nearly four months after recreational cannabis was legalized in Canada.

The City of Victoria says a total of five dispensaries have passed their provincial "fit and proper" inspections, meaning the province has checked criminal records, police information, intelligence databases, justice information systems and corrections records.

Those applications are now back in the hands of the city, and three of them have gone out for public comment, including:

Clarity Cannabis at 851 Johnson Street

Clarity Cannabis at 603 Gorge Road East

Cloud Nine Collective at 778 Fort Street

The city said it has also received two additional referrals from the province for FARM dispensaries, which will go out for public comment soon.

During the 14-day public comment period, the city collects feedback from people and businesses before making a final decision on whether the province should issue a license.

Written comments must be received by City Hall by noon on Feb. 14.

Currently, the City of Victoria does not have any legal recreational pot dispensaries. The B.C. government has only approved eight stores province-wide, including three in Vancouver and others in Kimberley, Trail, Tumbler Ridge and Pouce Coupe.

The only provincially run BC Cannabis Store is located in Kamloops.