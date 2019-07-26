

Nils Jensen, the late Oak Bay mayor beloved by many was honoured with a plaque reveal on Friday.

At a large gathering outside the Monterey Centre in Oak Bay a crowd including Jensen's wife and son gathered to unveil the plaque in honour of his community service.

"You know there is a bit of sadness certainly," said Stewart Jensen, Nils' son. "But I'd say more than that it's, it's pride. You know this is something that's been worked on for a long time and it's just a really proud moment for me to see 22 years of my dad's service recognized and that he's going to have this legacy in the community forever."

Officials also announced at the event that a fundraising effort to purchase a sculpture in memory of the beloved mayor was mostly complete.

The art piece is in recognition of Jensen's love of the arts and the support he gave to the creative community of Oak Bay.

The sculpture titled "M'akhotso," or Mother of Peace, honours immigrants.

"I feel extremely honoured," said sculptor Linda Lindsay. "This piece is all about immigrants, amazing immigrants, and Nils was one of the most [amazing]. He just accomplished so much for our society, he did so much for all of us. He deeply cared for people."

Jensen died suddenly on April 7 after a short battle with cancer.