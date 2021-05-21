VICTORIA -- A black bear was reportedly spotted in Saanich early Friday morning.

Saanich police say a resident called to report a large bear walking across their yard on Hector Road just after 5 a.m.

Police say the animal didn't approach homes or exhibit any aggressive behaviour. The large bear appeared to be alone.

Police were unable to locate the bear and have since notified conservation officers.

The bear was last seen walking westbound along Hector Road.

Police ask the public in the area to be vigilant and to call them immediately if the bear is sighted again.