VICTORIA -- A Langford woman says she suffered a concussion and required more than a dozen stitches after a fall from a city bus last week.

Now Linda Richards is calling on BC Transit to improve its safety measures on board its double-decker buses to prevent similar accidents in the future.

“I’m scared somebody is going to lose their life,” Richards said after her Nov. 13 fall. “There needs to be more safety measures.”

Richards says she was riding on the upper deck of the #50 bus along Goldstream Avenue and fell while going down the stairs.

“I started to go down the stairs when the bus stopped, and I remember I was hanging onto the railing and the bus started again, and I had only gone down the top couple of stairs,” she said.

“I broke the fall, fortunately, with my arm on the metal railing, or I think I would have broken my neck,” she said.

According to BC Transit, an ambulance was called and a transit supervisor was sent to the scene.

“I would like to encourage BC Transit to please come up with a better solution because that bus should not be moving when somebody is coming down those stairs,” Richards said.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

“They did a CT [scan] of my brain and a CT of my neck and X-rays of my shoulder, and they said I have a concussion,” said Richards.

BC Transit says it is aware of what happened, and said safety is its top priority.

“Our thoughts are with the person involved in this incident. BC Transit is undertaking an internal investigation into the matter,” said a spokesperson.

Richards said she won’t be riding on the upper level of Victoria’s double-decker buses any longer.