Langford teen arrested after school fight results in broken nose, cheekbone

Mounties have arrested a Langford, B.C., teenager for assault causing bodily harm after a fellow student suffered a broken nose and a broken cheekbone during a high school fight.

The principal of Belmont Secondary School called the West Shore RCMP at 10:55 a.m. Friday after a fight broke out between two 17-year-old boys, the Mounties said in a release Monday.

The fight occurred just off school property, near the main parking lot and sports field at 3041 Langford Lake Rd.

Police say the two students began punching one another and one student was repeatedly kicked in the head by the other student, resulting in a broken nose and broken cheekbone.

"The suspect youth, who also sustained minor injuries, was arrested for assault causing bodily harm," the West Shore RCMP said.

"The suspect youth was placed on conditions to not have any contact with the youth victim and is set to appear in court in February 2023."

Police say the assault is still under investigation.

"We are aware that there were several youths who witnessed this fight take place and only some have come forward to speak to police," Cpl. Nancy Saggar, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, said in the release.

"We are requesting the remaining youth witnesses to please come forward and speak to us."