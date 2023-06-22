Langford takes steps to make homeownership more attainable

The Trails at the Lake development in Langford. It’s hoped that the updated program will create a ripple effect, getting more people into homeownership while opening up existing rental units, ultimately bringing down rents in the long run. (CTV News) The Trails at the Lake development in Langford. It’s hoped that the updated program will create a ripple effect, getting more people into homeownership while opening up existing rental units, ultimately bringing down rents in the long run. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario