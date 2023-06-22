Langford takes steps to make homeownership more attainable

A partnership between the developers of the new Trailside at the Lake development in Langford and the City of Langford hope to make homeownership more attainable through the city’s new attainable housing program.

“The intention was to create homeownership opportunities for middle-income families at an affordable price point,” said Leah Stohmann, deputy director of planning and subdivisions with the city.

Here is how the existing program works: Langford provides down-payment grants to hopeful homeowners. How much you qualify for depends on your income and only applies to developments that have partnered with the city.

“We have partnered together to develop and construct the two buildings – 124 units here,” said Malcolm McNaughton, director of planning and business development for Keycorp Developments, which developed Trailside at the Lake.

Thirty-seven of the units are attainable units, meaning they have been discounted.

“So the attainable program has what I call a very meaningful difference in price between market units and what the attainables are,” said Mike Hartshorne, a realtor with Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty.

One-bedroom units will sell for $399,000, including GST. Hartshorne estimates that elsewhere around Langford, a one-bedroom unit sells for around $550,000, not including GST.

A two-bedroom unit will sell for $450,000, not including GST. That’s far cheaper than market units.

“My guess would be $560,000 to $590,000 for a two-bed, two-bath condo,” said Hartshorne.

Previously, in order to qualify you needed to live in Langford for two years. Now, changes have been made to the program, meaning you only have to have worked within the city for six months.

“We’re taking it that you have an investment in Langford to be here so you can apply for that,” said Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson.

“We have too many renter households spending more than 30 and, in fact, more than 50 per cent of their pre-tax income towards their housing costs,” said Jill Atkey, the CEO of the B.C. Non Profit Housing Association on Tuesday.

The association conducted a survey that found that renters are spending far beyond their means when it comes to shelter and utilities.

It’s hoped that the program will create a ripple effect, getting more people into homeownership while opening up existing rental units, ultimately bringing down rents in the long run.

“It’s just that next step working with the development community and we have to work together to find ways to get that achievable, attainable housing,” said Goodmanson.

For buyers, there is a clause saying you cannot sell the unit for profit for years. If you do sell, the purchaser will pay the original asking price.

The attainable units are expected to hit the market next week. To find out if you qualify, go to the City of Langford website.