Part of a Langford elementary school was behind police tape Thursday morning following reports of an overnight stabbing.

Several investigators were seen on the field at Ruth King Elementary, with most of the field cordoned off.

The West Shore RCMP confirmed Thursday that they are investigating an aggravated assault on the school grounds.

"This investigation is in the very early stages and many resources have been deployed to assist the investigators," police said.

A district spokesperson said the police incident occurred overnight and was not connected to the school or students in any way.

Reports emerged online of a late-night stabbing but police and the Sooke School District are not releasing any further details.

Students were still able to enter the school Thursday morning and were only being asked to stay away from the taped-off area.