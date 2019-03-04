There is no hiding the chaos in a Langford neighbourhood hit hard by a water main break last month.

Pieces of carpet and furniture stick out of a massive garbage bin, and piles of damaged possessions line the road in the Strathmore and Goldstream area.

"A lot of mess and clean up, heartache and headache, costs coming out of our own pocket ‘cause I didn't have renters insurance," said Dustin Player, whose home was flooded.

"The funny thing is, two days before it happened, I was talking with the wife and she said we should probably get renters insurance."

The family had recently converted their garage into an additional living space complete with carpet, a sofa and television.

All of that was ruined when the water flowed on Feb. 19, covering the garage floor.

Player thinks because a broken water main belonging to the Capital Regional District caused the damage, it is only fair the CRD pay for it.

However, a phone call to the CRD didn’t get Player very far.

"They basically told me, call my insurance agency and I didn't have it, and they're like 'Oh well, too bad, good luck,’ and basically hung up on me," he recounted.

In an email to CTV News, the Capital Regional District said under B.C. rules, it isn't responsible.

"The local government must be negligent in its maintenance of the system to be liable. The CRD will not entertain claims for compensation in a case, such as this, where there is an absence of negligence,” wrote Ted Robbins, General Manager of Integrated Water Services for the CRD.

Although crews were onsite within 20 minutes, the force of the water gushing out meant it was another 40 minutes before anyone could safely shut off the water, according to the CRD.

"A good friend of mine was there shutting off the water and I know he took it personal that he wasn't able to get to the shut off sooner," said Curt Spaven, who has been out of his house since the water main burst. "I'm not even sure if we are allowed back in the house or if we are still in a hotel for another week, two weeks."

With seven children, it has been a tight fit in a hotel for Spaven and his wife.

They are covered by insurance, but he would have liked the CRD to cover their deductible.

"It’s a little disappointing. I would assume if something broke outside my house and I flooded my neighbor, I’d be responsible,” said Spaven.

Some renters in the neighbourhood have ended their lease and moved to other areas.

As for Player, his family is sticking around, even though the furnace has been out since his place was flooded, forcing the family to gather around space heaters.

He’s been trying to focus on the good and says he's glad it happened at night, as the water main burst right where his kids play during the day.

He said the loss isn’t about the furniture or things which have been thrown out, it is about the memories.

"It's pretty stressful. There’s some things we can't replace, a lot of our wedding stuff's gone, most of our Christmas stuff is gone."