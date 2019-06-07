

West Shore RCMP are looking for a man after three students at Crystal View Elementary School in Langford were asked if they needed a ride Friday morning.

Driving a newer model silver four-door car, the man allegedly approached the kids near Atkins Avenue and Crystal View Drive while they were walking to school.

As the car approached the children, the man allegedly asked them if they needed a lift.

They told the driver no and immediately reported what happened to their school.

The man is described as dark-skinned, in his early 20s. Police say he is tall with a thin build, short curly hair and a short beard or goatee. He was wearing business-type clothes and a grey shirt.

“Police patrols and canvassing for the vehicle are negative so far,” said West Shore RCMP Cpl. Chris Dovell in a statement Friday.

“Investigators are requesting the driver of the silver vehicle and anyone that may have witnessed interactions between the driver and the girl to call West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers,” he said.