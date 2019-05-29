The Langford skyline is about to get a lot taller.

With a seemingly endless amount of construction going on in the city, Langford council has recommended the approval of three 12-storey towers at the corner of Peatt Road and Goldstream Avenue.

The project would be the first of its kind to be built on the island. That's because Langford has signed an agreement with the province to allow for the project to be constructed out of wood.

“Put the forest industry in B.C. back to work,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young. “It creates jobs locally and building out of wood is cheaper than steel construction, so it should make it more affordable for our residents.”

Young said the project fits well with the city's community plan.

"We want to tighten up our downtown core," he said. "It’s all about livability, walkability.”

Not everyone is excited about the development though.

Heidi Pitts has owned and operated A to Z Kids, a children’s consignment store on the corner of Peatt and Goldstream, for the last 20 years.

Although she hasn’t yet received an official eviction notice, she says one is coming her way very soon.

“If I can’t find another property to relocate to, unfortunately we’ll just have to shut down," said Pitts.

“It’s a well-needed business for the community and everyone pretty much knows we’re here in all of Victoria.”

She fears if she was to be offered a space in the new building, rents would be too high for her business to afford.

The timeline for the start of construction is still up in the air unclear, but Young hopes DB Services, the developer proposing the development, will be able to get started on the project within the coming year.