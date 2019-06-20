An illegal camp fire on the West Shore has one outdoorsman spending big to pay down a police fine.

Langford RCMP officers discovered an illegal campsite and a glowing fire Wednesday while patrolling the Mill Hill Regional Park area.

The Mounties tore down the campsite and handed the camper a hefty fine.

The man has been ordered to pay $1,150 under the Wildfire Act.

Campfires are allowed in designated areas on Vancouver Island, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service, but they are banned in regional parks like Mill Hill.

“We all play a role in protecting our communities from wildfire risk,” said Const. Nancy Saggar in a news release Thursday.

“The potential for wildfire is increased with the summer season and is currently rated as high in Southern Vancouver Island.”

On Wednesday, Sooke firefighters battled a brush fire west of the community. The flames torched trees and came within metres of a home.

Sooke’s fire chief told CTV News it’s highly probable the fire was started by a discarded cigarette.

Officials say there are no signs the fire was started by natural causes such as lightning. The official cause remains under investigation.