Langford man, 33, arrested for assault, drug trafficking

Mounties have arrested a 33-year-old man from Langford who is suspected of assaulting a homeless man.

While he was being taken into custody, police found he was carrying more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, the West Shore RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Officers were conducting routine patrols of a homeless encampment at Danbrook Park in Langford on June 17, when they came across a man they recognized as a suspect from a reported assault against a homeless man, police said.

Along with the drugs, officers found paraphernalia and evidence indicating the man is a drug trafficker, according to police.

The suspect was later released from custody pending a court appearance for the assault.

The RCMP say the drug-trafficking investigation is still underway, but charges are expected.

"All members of this community deserve to feel safe, including those experiencing homelessness," Insp. Stephen Rose of the West Shore RCMP said in the release.

"Any time we can disrupt the dealers that prey on them, it is a priority for us."