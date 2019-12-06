VICTORIA – 'Tis the season for giving, and the sentiment is certainly ringing true on the West Shore tonight.

The Langford Legion is holding its third annual bake sale in support of the Goldstream food bank. The bake sale will run from 6 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday at the local Legion, which can be found at 761 Station Ave. just off of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Besides offering delicious home-baked goods, the bake sale will also include a 50-50 draw and an ugly Christmas sweater competition.

Gayle Ireland, director of the Goldstream food bank, says that the organization's shelves are being filled as the holidays approach.

"We have a well-rounded shelf right now, a great selection," said Ireland. "We just want to thank people very, very much for their support."

"We here at the Goldstream food bank really appreciate it and I certainly know our clients really appreciate it and depend on it," said Ireland. "It just makes their lives so much less stressful and easier and that's thanks to the community."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the 21st annual IEOA Light Convoy and Food Drive will roll through Victoria to Langford. The light parade will also double as a food drive, with donations going directly to local charities like the Goldstream food bank.