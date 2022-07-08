Langford landscaping company fined $27K after worksite injury: WorkSafeBC

A landscaping company based in Langford, B.C., was fined more than $27,000 after a worker was injured at a worksite in Central Saanich, B.C.

The injury occurred on April 21 when a worker was in a storage yard taking stock of its inventory, according to WorkSafeBC.

While in the yard, a pallet of concrete paving stones – which weighed about 1.5 tonnes – fell on the worker, injuring them and pinning them to the ground.

WorkSafeBC says it inspected the scene and found that many of the pallets, which were stacked and holding heavy paving materials, were unstable.

Investigators learned that the company, Van Isle Bricklok Surfacing and Landscape Supplies Ltd., did not have a procedure for how to properly place and stack pallets.

The firm also did not have any checks in place to make sure that materials were stacked safely, according to WorkSafeBC.

WorkSafeBC described the violation as "high-risk" and fined the company a total of $27,211 on June 21. WorkSafeBC says it's unable to comment on the injured worker's condition.