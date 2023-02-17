Langford humanitarian team vows to continue support for Ukraine

A Langford, B.C.-based humanitarian team is promising to continue to support Ukraine after completing its second supply trip to the war-torn country.

"It’s exhausting, emotionally and physically," said organizer Bob Beckett.

The team brought 18 fully loaded hockey bags filled with aid to the country.

That aid included medical supplies for overwhelmed hospitals and equipment for an underfunded fire department.

On Friday, the work continued.

"We weren’t able to pack everything up in the hockey bags," said Beckett.

Thousands of dollars of medical supplies, a Jaws of Life extraction tool and two pallets of donated school supplies still needs to be shipped to Ukraine.

"Fortunately, through a contact in Ontario, they’ve got room for us in one of their sea containers," said Beckett.

Now the team needs to get those leftover supplies to Toronto.

"It just taught me so much more about myself and about what we need to do," said Ravi Parmar, board chair of the Sooke School District.

Bob Beck, Ravi Parmar, Svitlana Makhnovets (the team's interpreter) and Brendan Strain (CTV News) stand in front of 18 hockey bags full of humanitarian aid in Warsaw, Poland.While in Ukraine, Parmar was already thinking about next steps, including bringing two Ukrainian students to Vancouver Island for a short visit.

"I think it’s going to be really important for those students to get a chance to experience what the school system is like in Canada, but more importantly, what a learning experience [it would be] for our students as well," he said.

Parmar is now focused on expanding on the educational partnership established between his school district and the ones he connected with in Ukraine.

"We are going to stand with the people of Ukraine throughout the war," said Beckett.

He is staying true to his promises made to the Ukrainian people during the team's first trip in June.

"You don’t look someone who is suffering, who is losing loved ones, and tell them that you truly do care about them and then not follow up," said Beckett.

After seeing firsthand overwhelmed Ukrainian hospitals and meeting with the doctors struggling to keep up, the team vows to continue its fundraising efforts to send much-needed medical supplies to the country.

The group also plans to send surgeons in Ukraine more specialized orthopaedic drills, which are essential for repairing the wounded and critically injured on the frontlines in the east.

Anyone interested in donating to the future humanitarian project can make out cheques to the Langford-GlobalMedic Ukraine Project and drop them off at Langford Fire Rescue Station One at 2625 Peatt Rd.