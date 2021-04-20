VICTORIA -- A gym in Langford has been ordered to temporarily close its doors after multiple people attended the gym while infected with COVID-19.

Club Phoenix Fitness says that it was informed of the mandatory workplace closure by Island Health on Sunday.

"In a nutshell, three or more members who tested positive for COVID-19 were in the gym during their infectious period," said the gym in a social media post Sunday.

On April 8, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry instituted a health order that allows health authorities and WorkSafeBC to shutter businesses for at least 10 days if three or more people are infected with COVID-19 in a workplace.

Club Phoenix says it will be closed from April 19 to 29. The gym says that it was informed by Island Health that an exposure took place on the afternoon of April 12.

Island Health is conducting contact tracing to notify anyone who may have been at a high-risk of exposure, according to Club Phoenix.

"We appreciate your help and support," said the gym on Sunday.

"Stay healthy. Stay safe. We'll see you on the 29th."

On Monday, the province announced a slew of new temporary health restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in B.C.

The restrictions include limits on travelling outside of your local health authority, tighter enforcement of essential-only travel aboard BC Ferries, and an extension to restrictions indoor dining and group indoor fitness classes.