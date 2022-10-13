Langford group that raised $450K for Ukraine planning another fundraiser

The community group from Langford, B.C. that travelled to Ukraine in late June is on a new fundraising mission for the people of that country.

"I think the entire team recognized that the work would go on as long as there’s a war," said Bob Beckett, project coordinator and retired Langford fire chief.

The war in Ukraine shows no signs of stopping, and the Langford group now wants to help in a different way.

"With respect to civilians, there has been almost 7,000 fatalities and almost 10,000 have been severely wounded," said Beckett.

That’s not to mention the countless number of soldiers killed or wounded throughout the war.

The group is now planning to hold a fundraiser at Bear Mountain Westin in Langford. All proceeds from the event will go to providing much needed medical supplies to treat those injured during the ongoing Russian invasion.

"The stainless steel staples they use to close wounds," said Beckett. "The stretchers they use to transport individuals."

Think gauze and bandages for the frontlines, as well as other items such ultrasound machines and cauterization tools for the overwhelmed hospitals.

"There are a lot of people that need assistance and it’s taking a toll on the hospital system in Ukraine, its capacity to respond," said Rahul Singh, executive director of GlobalMedic.

The Langford community group partnered with GlobalMedic to distribute their earlier round of donations, which totalled about $450,000 in food and firefighting and rescue equipment.

GlobalMedic, through it’s partnership with Ukraine Medicine In Action, will do it again with the upcoming medical supplies.

"Everybody just saw the vicious cruise missile attacks just the other day, I mean, that opened-up a whole lot more casualties and a whole lot more areas than just the frontlines," said Singh.

"There [are] a lot of needs, and we’re going to go where the needs are," he said.

The Langford group is hopeful that medical organizations can help with the new effort.

"We’re hoping that we can get donations, whether it’s VIHA locally – go downstairs, go into those areas where you’re storing some of this equipment," said Beckett. "If there is no need for it, check with us."

Project coordinator Bob Beckett is shown. (CTV News)

As Ukrainian soldiers continue their fight to win back territory taken from them by the Russian aggressors, soldiers and citizens have been paying a huge price.

Now the group from Langford wants to do what they can to get those people the medical supplies they need.

The fundraiser at Bear Mountain is scheduled for Nov. 12.