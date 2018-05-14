

The recent surge of summer-like weather on Vancouver Island has already brought back a bad habit that fire officials say shouldn't be happening.

Langford Fire said over the weekend, crews responded to three fires likely caused by carelessly flicked cigarette butts.

"It's a little bit early so we want to get our message out there," said Langford Fire Capt. Lance Caven.

The department took to Twitter on Monday to remind the public that flower pots, planters and garden beds are drying out quickly with the heat – making them a less than ideal ashtray for cigarette butts.

Langford Fire responded to a couple preventable fires in the past week. We have some great weather right now but flower pots, planters and garden beds quickly dry out with the heat. Please use an ashtray for cigarette butts and not a garden bed #preventablefire #langford #yyj pic.twitter.com/sd83Xj2xWG — Langford Fire Rescue (@LangfordFire) May 13, 2018

Caven said it's concerning that they're already seeing preventable fires pop up on the West Shore, adding it will only get worse as the summer heats up.

"I don't think we're gonna be going back to those dreary days of winter," he said. "The nice weather's here to stay and it's only going to get drier."

Firefighters are reminding the public that the act of discarding a cigarette butt carelessly doesn't just come with a warning – it's a crime that can come with fines of up to $1,150.

Last summer, a Langford man found that out the hard way after he was fined $575 under the B.C. Wildfire Act for tossing a butt out of his car window while driving.