Langford election: Latest updates on 2022 vote

The votes are coming in for the 2022 municipal election in Langford, B.C.

Two candidates are running for mayor, including newcomer Scott Goodmanson. Incumbent mayor Stew Young has held the position for 30 years.

Meanwhile, 14 candidates are seeking one of the city's eight council seats, including six sitting councillors who are seeking re-election.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A full list of candidates for the 2022 Langford municipal election can be found below in alphabetical order. Final results are expected to come in from Elections BC later this evening.

MAYOR

Scott Goodmanson

Stewart Young (incumbent)

COUNCILLORS