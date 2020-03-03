VICTORIA -- What began as a simple traffic call quickly turned into a major drug investigation for Mounties in Langford last month.

West Shore RCMP say they were called after a vehicle collided with a pole in the 3400-block of Happy Valley Road on Feb 1.

When police arrived, the man driving fled the scene but left behind two duffle bags containing more than 240 grams of fentanyl, according to police.

Investigators set up surveillance and tracked the man to a basement suite near Langford Lake Road and Langford Parkway.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Feb. 22, police said in a statement Tuesday.

"A search of the basement suite uncovered more narcotics including methamphetamine, steroids, a loaded handgun and thousands of dollars in cash," the West Shore RCMP said.

"To put things in perspective, 240 grams of fentanyl would make up approximately 2,400 individual doses," said West Shore RCMP Cpl. Fred Ritchie.

The man remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.