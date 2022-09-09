Langford barbershop offering haircuts by donation for Tour de Rock

A barbershop in Langford, B.C., is offering haircuts by donation this weekend to fundraise for childhood cancer research, with donations going to Cops For Cancer Tour de Rock.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, Artor Gashi and his team of barbers will volunteer their time, offering haircuts by donation in support of the cause.

"I'd says if I go past [$6,000] I'll be happy," said Brothers Barbershop co-owner Artor Gashi.

"I'll be like, really happy. I'll be jumping all over the place," he said.

The Brothers Barbershop's 6th annual Cuts For The Kids will be held at their Langford location for the first time ever.

In the past it has been held in the brothers' smaller downtown Victoria shop, but the hope is that the larger space on the West Shore will create a bigger opportunity to bring in more money for the cause.

"I'm going to have more staff, more chairs," said Gashi.

"I'm going to have more than enough staff – more than chairs – because everybody from downtown, they're all coming. So we're going to be switching back to back and then just working as much as we can," he said.

For Gashi, Cuts For The Kids is all about giving back. He says his family immigrated to Vancouver Island from Kosovo in the late 1990s. Since then, he says the community has shown his family nothing but support.

"My brother, Vic, and I, it was like in our dream to give it back to our community," said Gashi.

"You know, we came from somewhere and everybody was so nice to us, and welcoming us to this country, so it was like payback," he said. "Give it back and help out as much as we can."

Cuts For The Kids takes place at Brothers Barbershop on Goldstream Avenue in Langford this Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be light refreshments and music by Capitol City DJ.