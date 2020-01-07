VICTORIA -- Traffic at the new McKenzie interchange was stalled Tuesday morning after highway lanes were temporarily closed due to pooling in the area from heavy overnight rains.

According to the provincial government, pooling in the area was a result of heavy rains over the past two days, which overwhelmed the construction site's temporary drainage system.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says that while free-flowing traffic through the interchange began in December, construction of the overall project is not complete, including the interchange's permanent drainage system.

"Heavy rains over the last 48 hours overwhelmed the temporary drainage measures the contractor had in place," said the ministry in a statement Tuesday.

"Water pooled on Highway 1 in both directions overnight, resulting in lane closures. Pump trucks were brought in to remove the water, and Highway 1 southbound was opened to two lanes of traffic at 7:45 a.m.," said the ministry.

To prevent similar pooling from happening at the McKenzie interchange in the future, the province says that the contractor working on the project will review all water draining measures.

As of 9:15 a.m., the ministry said that pooling at the interchange could still be seen between Burnside Road West and Exit 6 of the highway. If drivers come across road pooling, the province recommends exercise caution.

"The ministry thanks drivers for their patience this morning."

The entire McKenzie interchange project is expected to be complete by summer 2020 at a cost of $96 million.