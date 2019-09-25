Commuters who use the Trans-Canada Highway should expect lane closures next week.

The lane closures, which will affect both northbound and southbound traffic, are required to allow cranes and crews to place girders for the new overpass, according to the province.

During the closures, the province asks that motorists drive cautiously and obey any signs or instructions from workers.

The lane closure dates are:

• Monday, Sept. 30: Northbound lanes in the area will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. During the closure, northbound traffic will be detoured onto the highway's southbound side, meaning that both directions will be brought down to a single-lane around the project site.

• Tuesday, Oct. 3: During this closure, southbound lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Similar to Monday, traffic heading south will be detoured onto the highway's northbound side, resulting in single-lane traffic in both directions through the construction area.

• Unscheduled closure: One additional southbound closure at the exit lane onto Admirals Road is expected for when the final overpass girder is placed. The exact date has yet to be scheduled and will be announced by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure closer to the closure date.

The new McKenzie interchange overpass will measure 175 metres long and 4.1 metres wide. The structure will connect to the Galloping Goose Regional Trail and is expected to open for pedestrians and cyclists in spring 2020.

The entire project — including the vehicle loop ramp, nearby landscaping and the construction of transit facilities — is scheduled to be completed by summer 2020.

Construction of the project began in September 2016 and is now projected to cost $96 million.