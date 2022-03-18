Ladysmith RCMP searching for missing girl, 13

Police on Vancouver Island are searching for missing girl Payton MacDonald, who was last seen in Ladysmith, B.C., on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Ladysmith RCMP received a request to check on MacDonald's wellbeing by the Ministry of Child and Family Development (MCFD).

The 13-year-old lives with her father on a sailboat in Ladysmith. Earlier this week, the MCFD handed MacDonald's father a court order that directed him to disclose her location, police say.

However, her father was uncooperative and refused to give her location to the ministry, according to the RCMP. He was then arrested and held in police custody.

RCMP say that MacDonald was last seen Tuesday morning at the foot of Harbour View Road. She was with her father and was entering his van, according to investigators.

"To date, police and family have not been able to make contact with Payton," said Staff-Sgt. Wes Olsen of the Ladysmith RCMP.

"She does not have a phone or have access to social media," he added. "We want to ensure that she is safe and well."

MacDonald is described as a white girl who stands 5'6" and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.