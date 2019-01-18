

Wells Gaetz, CTV Vancouver Island





Communities and organizations across the province are getting a funding boost that will help with new initiatives benefiting their people, environments and economies.

The BC Rural Dividend fund is part of the government’s rural development mandate. The province is providing a total of $673,124 to 68 local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations.

One such organization on Vancouver Island is the Ladysmith Healthcare Auxiliary. The not-for-profit group supports healthcare facilities, programs that promote health and wellness, and the upkeep of the Memorial Gardens through volunteer fundraising.

“This funding helps us go ahead faster,” says Jennifer Forrest, president of the Ladysmith Healthcare Auxiliary. She says the $10,000 grant will be used to help the group expand its existing facility. “We are hoping to be bigger, better and able to serve the community in better ways.”

The fund recognizes the contributions communities have made to B.C.’s economy and the unique challenges they face to diversify beyond natural resources. The Rural Dividend funds provide up to $10,000 to eligible applicants to do preliminary work necessary to pursue larger community projects in the future. Not only will people’s lives benefit directly from these projects but so will the environment, recipients say.

“Cowichan Energy Alternatives Society is thrilled to receive $9,960 in funding” says Brian Roberts, executive director of CEA.

The funding will go towards a project to increase local access to renewable biodiesel. The CEA will be partnering with the Cowichan Bio-Diesel Co-op to build a convenient, new “Green & Go” sustainable fuel station.

The CEA wants to empower local citizens in the community to actively adopt sustainable energy practices and technologies that will not only encourage better living but also reduce greenhouse gases.

The BC Rural Dividend fund provides $25 million a year to assist rural communities with populations of 25,000 or less. The funding is one aspect of the government's rural development mandate.