Ladysmith, B.C., woman wins $1M prize from online lottery

A Vancouver Island woman is $1 million richer after winning an online lottery prize.

Cheryl Gourley of Ladysmith, B.C., says she screamed with her laptop when she learned she had won.

"I won these free spins, and the wheel came up and the needle started spinning and then there was a big flash that I won," she told the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

"I saw the amount and I was just like 'I won!' I started jumping up and down with my laptop screaming!"

Gourley says the excitement surprised her nephews who "ran out of their rooms thinking something had happened to me."

"One of my nephews was like, 'Auntie, hand me the computer!'" she said.

Gourley says she plans to use some of the winnings on travel and retirement. But most importantly, the prize gives her financial peace of mind for both her and her son, she says.

The Ladysmith woman won her prize from Powerbucks, an online lottery that's connected to casinos across B.C., according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.