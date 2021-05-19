VICTORIA -- Victoria police have arrested a man at gunpoint after he allegedly threatened police and bylaw officers with a knife.

Officers were assisting bylaw staff with removing shelters in Cecelia Ravine Park shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man who had been given several prior warnings to remove his shelter was refusing to leave the area and became aggressive.

Officers say the man threatened to stab the officers and bylaw staff with a knife before fleeing on foot.

Police gave chase and caught up with the man in the 400-block of Burnside Road East, where he was arrested at gunpoint.

Police say they seized a knife during the arrest.

The man was taken to police cells and released with a court date and conditions.

Police are recommending charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer and uttering threats.