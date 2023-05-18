'Kids are a challenge': Saanich firefighters help rescue 7 lost ducklings

First responders know a cry for help when they hear one, and at the Saanich Fire Hall on Tuesday that's exactly what firefighters heard.

When two firefighters were walking to their cars after a long day, they heard something unusual.

"It was kind of chirping, quacking sound," said Rob Jones, Saanich fire assistant deputy chief of operations.

Four tiny Saanich residents, found far form hone, were far from safe.

Jones was one of the two firefighters who found the four ducklings underneath some parked cars at the fire hall.

"Captain Noah Elam came in and scooped the ducklings up and stuck them in a bucket," said Jones.

The plan was, since it was such a hot day, to take the ducklings to the fountain at the Saanich Municipal Hall.

Things seemed to be going smoothly, until the first responders found three more duckling trapped in a storm drain.

There were now seven lost ducklings and three firefighters, until eventually an angry mother showed up.

"So mum was freaking out," said Jones.

But that's fair enough. What mother hasn't turned around and found seven kids running out the door?

"Kids are a challenge," Jones said.

Fortunately, the ducklings were returned and the family was reunited.

For the Saanich Fire Department, it's another feather in their cap.

The team might not be duck experts, but they weren’t horse experts either when they managed to pull a horse out of a mud pit in 2021.

Jones says firefighters will always respond when they're needed, even if those calls including rescuing animals.