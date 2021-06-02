VICTORIA -- Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, continuing the region's recent trend of low daily case counts.

The new cases were among 194 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

B.C. has now confirmed 144,667 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 5,062 found in the Island Health region.

Health officials say four more people have died of the virus Wednesday, bringing the province's death toll to 1,707.

B.C. has now administered 3,365,286 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 208,145 second doses.

That total is the equivalent of roughly 71.7 per cent of B.C.'s adult population receiving their first dose of vaccine, or 68 per cent of people aged 12 and older.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say B.C.'s restart plan is progressing "slowly and cautiously."

Health officials say that while many people are receiving their vaccines, it's important to continue following health guidelines, like keeping social groups small and consistent, avoiding non-essential travel and staying home if feeling unwell.

"We have all worked hard to stay safe and we want to keep our positive momentum going," said Dix and Henry.

"Even as we move forward, businesses will still be required to have a workplace safety plan, based on the individual risks in their business," said the pair. "And we must also be respectful that some people and communities will take more time to welcome visitors, based on their own vulnerabilities."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.