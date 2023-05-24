'Just in the nick of time': Bystanders save woman from burning car in Comox
Two people in the Comox Valley jumped into action and pulled a woman out of a burning vehicle over the weekend.
The chaotic scene unfolded in Comox on Saturday just moments after the woman's vehicle crashed into a pump at a gas station.
"Suddenly, we heard a crash, followed by some tires squealing, and then an even louder crash and bang," said witness Will Lewthwaite.
Lewthwaite lives in an apartment overlooking the station and witnessed the aftermath for a few moments before fleeing his building.
"We watched as a gas station attendant took a fire extinguisher to the car and then pulled the victim out of the car along with her dog," he said.
That attendant, and an employee of 19-Wing Comox who happened to be driving past the gas station at the moment of the crash, are credited with saving the woman.
Comox fire Chief Gord Schreiner says the pair pulled the woman out "just in the nick of time" and that the fire fully engulfed the car soon after.
"We're not sure what happened. It might have just been an operator error," said Schreiner.
"There were minor injuries to the driver, but they hit the pump very, very hard and knocked it right off the island," he said.
EXPLOSIVE FIRE
Firefighters from across the Comox Valley fought the blaze next to dangerous propane canisters that exploded throughout the battle.
"A huge amount of propane, probably 20 to 40 20-pound propane cylinders in front of the store where the cars would go to fill up gasoline," said Schreiner.
"Behind the store was a very large tank that they used for dispensing to the island itself," said the fire chief.
Esso worker Louise Kopp says the gas station was "fully stocked with propane" for the weekend.
She was supposed to be working at the gas station on Tuesday, but it has been destroyed.
"I don't believe it right now," she said. "I'm supposed to be working there."
Kopp says the woman who hit the pump is a regular customer at the gas station and her boss who leapt into action is a hero.
"He would have been working at the time and I'm not sure what happened altogether, but he managed to pull her out, from what my co-worker said, and the dog – Maggie," she said.
Because the fire included a threat of explosions, RCMP had started to evacuate an apartment complex located right next to the gas station. But that evacuation effort was cut short because a domestic disturbance unrelated to the fire suddenly started within the boundaries of the fire scene, adding to the already chaotic situation.
Restoration crews were back at the gas station Tuesday, though there was little left to restore.
It's not yet known if the gas station will be rebuilt, but customers who frequent the Esso say its destruction is a huge loss.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
Statistics Canada: New housing data shines light on real estate investors
A new report by Statistics Canada reveals insights into Canada’s real estate investors.
BREAKING | Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Trudeau leaves door open for Independent MP Han Dong to come back to Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong could rejoin the Liberal caucus if he wants to, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says
A new poll suggests Canadian women strongly advocate for their right to chose an abortion, but many say they are not knowledgeable on the options available.
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
Vancouver
-
B.C. winery ordered to reimburse couple’s wedding damage deposit after confetti cannon conundrum
A winery in B.C.’s Okanagan Valley has been ordered to return nearly $3,000 to a pair of newlyweds, after the business withheld most of the couple’s damage deposit from their wedding last summer as a consequence of confetti cannons being fired off.
-
Grammy winners, pop icons, drag artists, comics: Who's set to perform at the 2023 PNE
A star-studded lineup of musicians, comedians and drag performers is coming to Vancouver this summer to take part in British Columbia’s longest-running and largest ticketed event.
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
Edmonton
-
Here are the performers headlining the 2023 Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Edmonton Folk Music Festival unveiled on Wednesday a lineup headlined by banjo and fiddle masters Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves, Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha, Old Crow Medicine Show and genre-mixing Ben Harper.
-
3 in custody, multiple guns seized after assault that left man in ICU: police
Three people have been arrested in connection with a violent assault in April that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
-
'We're very happy': Fox Creek, Swan Hills residents prepare to return home after evacuation orders lifted
Mandatory evacuation orders for the towns of Fox Creek and Swan Hills were lifted on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
-
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
-
More than 1,400 TTC complaints were made in a single week in March. Here's what customers said
More than 1,400 TTC complaints were made in a single week in March provide a snapshot of a system that was dealing with a rash of violent incidents and a belief among some riders that the TTC wasn’t taking their safety concerns seriously.
Calgary
-
Emergency room doctors pen letter outlining health-care crisis in Alberta
A group of Alberta emergency room doctors have written an open letter, highlighting their concerns about the state of the province's health-care system.
-
Power from poop: Wastewater upgrades in Calgary to harness biogas
The City of Calgary says it's investing more than $1 billion to upgrade its largest water treatment plant to make the facility self-sufficient in terms of electricity.
-
Youth left 'significantly injured' in ditch for nearly 12 hours, RCMP say
Police say they are looking for another driver involved in a crash that left a youth injured and lying in a ditch for nearly 12 hours earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Major closure of Ville-Marie expressway, some ramps in Turcot interchange this weekend
Expect a very challenging drive through downtown Montreal this weekend. The Ville-Marie expressway (Route 136) will be closed in both directions from Friday night to Monday morning.
-
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
-
Class-action lawsuit filed against Quebec Major Junior Hockey League over alleged hazing
Lawyers have filed a request for authorization for a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), its 18 current teams and the Canadian Hockey League over alleged hazing incidents.
Atlantic
-
Ottawa announces plans to spend $6.3 million on Nova Scotia tourism projects
The federal government said today it plans to spend $6.3 million on 53 new tourism projects in Nova Scotia.
-
Moncton family doctor closing his practice, looking for health-care solutions
A family doctor in Moncton, N.B., who is closing his family practice in a few weeks, is speaking out about challenges within the health-care system.
-
Fundraiser to save historic, deconsecrated Nova Scotia church falling short of goal
A 32-day fundraising campaign to preserve a huge and historic Acadian church in western Nova Scotia has raised only a fraction of the funds needed to save the building.
Winnipeg
-
18-year-old shot and killed by Manitoba RCMP officer during domestic disturbance call
Manitoba RCMP say an armed 18-year-old was shot and killed by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in Portage la Prairie.
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
-
Trudeau to end Winnipeg trip with town hall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to Winnipeg is going to end with a town hall meeting in the city Wednesday evening.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jury deliberations begin at Kitchener murder trial
After five weeks of trial, Ager Hasan’s fate is now in the hands of the jury.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man with critical injuries airlifted to hospital after a crash in Guelph: Ornge
Ornge ambulance says they are transporting a man in his 20s with critical injuries to Hamilton General as a result of a collision in Guelph.
-
Kitchener man charged with possession, making child pornography available: police
Waterloo regional police said a 26-year-old from Kitchener is facing several charges relating to child pornography.
Regina
-
Regina's downtown library will temporarily move due to 'failing' building
Central Library services will be moving to a temporary location following a Regina Public Library Board of Directors vote.
-
'Smug looks and smirks': Family pushes for life sentence in Regina manslaughter trial
Sentencing submissions in Devon Cyr’s manslaughter case were presented on Tuesday, with the Crown Prosecutor asking for a life sentence.
-
Regina man charged with second-degree murder in weekend death
A Regina man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, following a death in the Glen Elm Trailer Court over the weekend.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Potential location selected for new Barrie YMCA
The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka has announced that 555 Bayview Drive is their desired location for a new Barrie YMCA.
-
Man, 82, dies after being struck on mobility scooter in Gravenhurst, driver charged
A senior has died following a collision involving a mobility scooter and an SUV last week in Gravenhurst.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. wildfires: Fire ban lifted for provincial parks, Crown lands following rainfall
While only scattered rainfall fell on Saskatchewan's most concerning wildfires, a cool and wet weather system has prompted the province to lift a widespread fire ban.
-
Saskatoon police arrest man with alleged Russian organized crime connections
A man who police say is affiliated with a Russian organized crime group was arrested in Saskatoon and charged with fraud and identity theft.
-
'We're all fed up': Saskatoon neighbourhood resident wants boarded up houses dealt with
A resident living off of Idylwyld Drive near 33rd Street is wondering why a growing assortment of unsightly properties in her area are not being dealt with.
Northern Ontario
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Search and rescue team scouring Radar Road area for missing woman
Search and rescue crews have joined Greater Sudbury police efforts to locate a missing woman last seen in the Valley East area.