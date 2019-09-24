The judge in the Andrew Berry murder trial is expected to give the jury its instructions Tuesday morning before sending them off to deliberate.

The Oak Bay father has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of four-year-old Aubrey Berry and six-year-old Chloe Berry.

Justice Miriam Gropper's charge to the jury is expected to take a couple of hours. Then the 12-person jury will be sequestered until they come to a verdict in the case.

The bodies of Chloe and Aubrey were found in their father's Beach Drive apartment on Christmas Day 2017.

Berry was found naked in his bathtub with serious injuries.

CTV News Vancouver Island is covering the trial live. Updates are below: