

CTV Vancouver Island





The trial of Andrew Berry, the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two young daughters on Christmas Day 2017, was excused until next week in court Thursday.

On day two of the trial, defence lawyers questioned a responding police officer who was the first to enter Berry's apartment.

Berry has entered a not guilty please on two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his daughters Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4.

Warning: Details of the trial are graphic and disturbing.