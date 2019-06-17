

CTV Vancouver Island





After extensive upgrades that set businesses in the area back months, the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail is finally open again to the public.

The Sombrio Point Trail revamp began in February and was expected to be complete in April. However, the 47-kilometre trail remained closed to hikers for an extra two months into the start of the busy hiking season.

Businesses in the area were upset by the extended closure.

The upgrades are primarily safety-related and include new stairs, bridges, boardwalks and guard rails on cliffs.

The trail offers easy to moderate hiking opportunities accessible from Sombrio Beach, Parkinson Creek, Botanical Beach and China Beach.

Phase-three work on the trail is scheduled to begin next spring.