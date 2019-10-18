With just three days left until Canada's 43rd federal election, party leaders are ramping up their campaign efforts on Vancouver Island.

Both the Green Party's Elizabeth May and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh are scheduled to make stops across the central and south island on Friday.

May is expected to visit Nanaimo, Duncan, Saanich and Vic West to support her party's candidates while Singh will be speaking in Nanaimo, the University of Victoria and Oak Bay.

Heading into the 2019 campaign, the NDP holds five of Vancouver Island's seven seats. Meanwhile, the Greens hold the island's other two, with Paul Manly winning the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding in a by-election earlier this year and May holding onto her stalwart Saanich-Gulf Islands seat.

For a full look at all of Vancouver Island's seven ridings, and the candidates running for each seat, visit CTV Vancouver Island's coverage of the races here, featuring 1-minute interviews with each candidate.