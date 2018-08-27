

CTV Vancouver Island





Concerns over defective cans have prompted a voluntary recall of two Bowen Island Brewing products.

The recalled products are Bowen Island Artisan IPA, lot numbers L18207, L18187 and L18215, as well as Bowen Island West Coast Lager, lot number L18207.

The BC Liquor Distribution branch and beer manufacturer Northam Beverages have issued the recall over reports that rims on some of the cans have not been seamed properly, and could have sharp metal sticking out.

All of the products are sold as six-packs and the lot numbers are identifiable on the bottom of each can, the LDB said in a news release.

Private retailers, hospitality customers and BC Liquor Stores are being asked to pull the product from shelves.

Anyone who bought the beer can return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.