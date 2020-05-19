VICTORIA -- Two young cougars were euthanized near Port Alberni on Sunday after a series of dangerous encounters with humans, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS).

Last week and over the weekend, the COS received multiple reports of cougars approaching people near the Roger Creek trail system.

On May 14, the COS says it received a report of a cougar attacking a person’s dog. The cougar was eventually chased off.

One day later, on May 15, the Conservation Officer Service says it was told that a cougar approached a toddler, and that another came within “three feet of a stroller.” Fortunately, no one was harmed in either encounter.

The COS says that two young cougars were then found and euthanized on Sunday. Sgt. Stuart Bates of the Conservation Officers Service says that the cougars are believed to have been orphaned and searching for whatever food they could find.

“[They were] really young, emaciated cougars – far too young to be on their own,” said Bates.

“We suspect that these kittens’ mother was killed.”

Bates says that cougar cubs typically spend 18 months to two years with their mother before separating. During that time, the mother teaches her kittens how to hunt and what they should be hunting for.

The COS estimates that the euthanized cougars were less than 6 months old, and had not learned how to properly care for themselves.

Without a mother to be found, the conservation service says that it would have been impossible for the COS to rehabilitate or relocate the animals, as no one could teach the pair how to hunt for themselves.

Left with no other options, Bates says euthanasia was “the humane thing to do.”

Bates adds that the cougars likely would have continued to cause dangerous encounters with humans.

“These cougars would be roughly, health-wise, the same as the young cougar that attacked a young boy in Lake Cowichan last year,” he said.

If you come across a cougar, the conservation service advises backing away from the animal, and to never run away. If you are with children, pick them up immediately.

The conservation service adds that cougars have reduced hunting hours during the summer, as they are primarily nocturnal hunters who prefer to roam at dusk and dawn.